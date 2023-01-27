Neena Gupta, husband Vivek, ex Vivian Richards come together to bless Masaba Gupta on her wedding day. See pic

Neena Gupta has shared her happiness on the wedding of her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta with actor Satyadeep Mishra on Friday. She posted an adorable picture with Masaba from the wedding in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in lime green. She also shareAlso read: Masaba Gupta marries Satyadeep Misra in secret ceremony, shares magical wedding pics

Sharing the picture, in which Neena has her hands on Masaba's shoulders, Neena wrote on Instagram, "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu (today my daughter got married, there is a strange peace, happiness gratitude and love in my heart, sharing with you friends)."

Neena Gupta shared a picture with Masaba Gupta on Instagram.

In the family picture, she sat next to her husband Vivek and Masaba smiled while looking at her dad Vivian.

Both Satyadeep and Masaba announced their wedding on Instagram on Friday. Masaba wrote along with two pictures from the wedding, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”

Satyadeep is an actor and had appeared in the first season of Masaba's debut web series Masaba Masaba. He didn't appear in the second season which arrived last year. He was recently seen in a prominent role of a spy in the web show Mukhbir and will now be seen as an IPS officer in the upcoming web series, Jahanabad - Of Love & War. He was also seen in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha.

Satyadeep Mishra was earlier briefly married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari while Masaba was briefly married to film producer Madhu Mantena before their divorce. Masaba was last seen with Neena Gupta in the second season of Masaba Masaba last year.

Neena is currently busy with her many work assignments. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. She was also seen alongside Sanjay Mishra in Vadh last year. She is currently gearing up for her next, Shiv Shastri Balboa with Anupam Kher. Sharing her poster from the film this week, she wrote on Instagram in Hindi, “red t-shirt, bindi on the forehead, deadly goggles… I am Neena Gupta but who am I? Absconding, drug addict or a thief? You will soon get to know on February10. Shiv Shastri Balboa.”

