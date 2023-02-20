Neena Gupta would clean utensils wearing spaghetti strap top in hostel, recalls Anupam Kher: Dikhne mein western par...

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta worked together in Shiv Shastri Balboa, which was released on February 10. In a recent interview, Anupam recalled his drama school days with Neena, and said she was 'very western', and used to cook her own food and wash her utensils in the hostel wearing ‘modern attire’. Anupam added that Neena wore spaghetti strap tops, while cleaning utensils in the common area of their drama school, something he can never forget. Also read: Neena Gupta says Anupam Kher takes more time than her to get dressed on The Kapil Sharma Show, actor reacts

In the same interview, Neena said that young actors work a lot on their body and fitness these days, and she too tries to stay fit as it helps her get more work in films and OTT. Agreeing with her, Anupam Kher said that while him and Neena have to work on their bodies, youngsters have to work on their acting. Anupam then went on to recall their drama school days together at National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi.

When asked what was his fondest memory of Neena, Anupam said in an interview to Bollywood Bubble, "Drama school mein humara hostel same tha, ladke aur ladkiyan ek hi hostel mein rehte the. Ye dikhne mein puri western thi aur yeh bartan apne manjhti rehti thi, hamara sink bahar hota tha, aur yeh apne room mein khana banati thi. Aur main dekhta tha yeh ladki jo hai, spaghetti strap mein, modern attire mein bartan dho rahi hai. Toh mujhe woh kabhi bhulta nahi hai (In drama school, girls and boys used to live in the same hostel. Neena was very western in terms of how she dressed; she kept cleaning her utensils in the common sink, and cooking food inside her room. I can never forget how I used to see this girl wearing a spaghetti strap top and cleaning her utensils)."

In the same interview, Neena said in Hindi, “We try to stay fit and look a little respectable. I learn this from the youngsters today, they work a lot on their bodies. And I feel that fitness is one of the reasons why people are liking us now and giving us work.”

Neena and Anupam were seen together in last year's Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai, making it their first film together. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, it also featured Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani in lead roles. Parineeti Chopra also played a role in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON