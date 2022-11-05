Neena Gupta says Anupam Kher takes more time than her to get dressed on The Kapil Sharma Show, actor reacts. Watch

Neena Gupta was seen teasing Anupam Kher about his ‘hairstyle’ in a promotional video shared for their appearance on the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Neena and Anupam will be seen alongside Sarika and Boman Irani on the show as they promote their upcoming film Uunchai. (Also read: Sooraj Barjatya reveals he took ‘anxiety medicines' before narrating Uunchai script to Amitabh Bachchan)

As the Bollywood actors entered the stage and host Kapil Sharma introduced them to the audience, he also said that the Neena and Sarika have demystified the saying that women take a lot of time to get ready. They were both all decked-up and on stage before Boman and Anupam could make it, he added.

Neena then said, “He takes more time to get dressed because he has to set his hairstyle, too.” Anupam was quick to respond in the same jest and said, "Bohot dino se mere baal bikhre pade the, aaj beech ki maang nikalke set kiye hai (My hair was fuzzy since a few days, I have finally decided to set it with middle parting)."

Kapil then joked about the theme of their upcoming film by Sooraj Barjatya. He said, "You all recently went to (Mount) Everest. After going to such a height, how does it feel coming to The Kapil Sharma Show? Do you feel dizzy at this height?" The question is something Kapil repeats with every guest, but Anupam had a different response ready for him this time. " It is important to stay grounded," the senior actor said.

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 11. The Hindi movie revolves around three friends, who go on a trek to Mount Everest base camp to fulfil their late buddy's last wish.

Talking about the film, the filmmaker had recently told PTI, "We have this film about 65 plus people, who take this trek to challenge themselves. They are leaving behind all the comfort. So, everything has been part of my life."

