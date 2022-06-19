Neetu Kapoor dances to Shammi Kapoor's song as she stands on roof of car, fan says 'Rishi Kapoor would have loved this'

Actor Neetu Kapoor danced to late actor Shammi Kapoor's song as she stood on the roof of a car on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Taking to Instagram, Colors TV posted a video in which the actor was seen standing on the top of a red car with Marzi Pestonji as the music started. Both Neetu and Marzi are judges on the show along with Nora Fatehi. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor says resuming work after Rishi Kapoor’s death felt like ‘someone applying balm on injury’: I forgot sadness)

In the clip, Neetu danced to O Haseena Zulfonwali from the film Teesri Manzil (1966). The original song featured Helen and Shammi, and Neetu along with Marzi tried to bring in the retro vibe in their dance. Directed by Vijay Anand, the film starred Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Laxmi Chhaya, Premnath, Prem Chopra, Iftekhar, and Helen, among others.

Neetu was seen wearing a yellow ethnic suit while Marzi opted for an all-black outfit. In the judges' panel, Nora was seen grooving while standing near her seat. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Break the barriers! Go flow like a river..now no stopping for you Neetu ma'am!!" "Very nice very good. Dancing king and Dancing Queen," commented another person. "Neetu ji, your dance gives the impetus to many others," read a comment. "Pucca Punjabi kudi (Truly Punjabi lady)! Rishi Kapoor would have loved this attitude of hers," said a fan.

Recently, Neetu spoke about her husband Rishi, who died in April 2020 after a battle with leukaemia. She also spoke about her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Speaking with news agency PTI, Neetu said, "The first day I went on set, I also posted a picture that this was the first time I was stepping outside the house without him. I'm sure he was blessing me, making things easy for me. But to be honest, it was difficult to not act with him. It was tough. Even today, when I'm called for a function, I can't go. I can go for a shoot, but I can't go to a film function without him. Recently, I was invited to a big event, where they wanted to give me an award but I cannot go without him. I feel awkward going alone. I still don't have that confidence."

JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, will also feature Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on June 24.

