Neetu Kapoor says resuming work after Rishi Kapoor’s death felt like ‘someone applying balm on injury’: I forgot sadness

Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback to acting after nine years with JugJugg Jeeyo. The actor was last seen with son Ranbir Kapoor and husband Rishi Kapoor in Besharam back in 2013. This is also the first film Neetu is doing since Rishi’s death in April 2020. In a recent interview, Neetu spoke about how she was unsure about returning to work after losing Rishi but eventually it turned out to be almost therapeutic. Also read: Neetu Kapoor says marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor for better: ‘I feel the change in him’

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Neetu resumed work later when she signed JugJugg Jeeyo a few months later. However, the actor said it wasn’t a straightforward decision for her and she did not have films on her mind.

In conversation with India Forums, Neetu revealed, “Actually it was Ranbir's idea. So, when my husband passed away, I was very sad and I didn't know what was going on and stuff. Karan Johar was at my home at that time along with Ranbir and we were having our dinner and my kids Ranbir and Riddhima (her daughter) were discussing that 'mom what are you going to do now?' and I said I don't know, I never thought at that time that I will do a film. "Ranbir said why don't you start working to which I replied ‘no Ranbir how will I work now,’ so then Karan said ‘I have an interesting subject for you I will visit you tomorrow’ and the next day he came with the director and they narrated me the script of JugJugg Jeeyo and it was such a brilliant script I agreed to it there and then.”

As it turned out, Neetu found resuming work felt therapeutic for her and she began to forget her sadness. “After that, it felt like someone is applying a balm on your injury, so my heart was full of positivity, I forgot the sadness in life as well so I think it was a good film that came at the right time,” she said.

JugJugg Jeeyo, Neetu’s comeback film, also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set to release on June 24.

