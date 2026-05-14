Neetu Kapoor gushes over bahu Alia Bhatt's Cannes Film Festival look, calls it ‘perfection’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the second time as the face of L'Oréal Paris. At the opening ceremony, the actor grabbed attention with her signature soft-glam look in an elegant peach gown. Her appearance impressed fans, and even her mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor, gave the look a thumbs up.

Neetu Kapoor can't stop gushing over Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor chooses her favourite look of Alia Bhatt from Cannes Film Festival.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alia shared a series of pictures from her red carpet appearance at Cannes on Instagram. She wore a peach-toned couture gown that featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a sweetheart neckline. The actor paired the outfit with a sheer chiffon cape draped around her arms, which flowed behind her as she posed for the cameras. Reposting the pictures on her Instagram Stories, Neetu wrote, “Perfection,” along with clapping emojis.

Neetu Kapoor is all love for Alia Bhatt's Cannes Film Festival look.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from Neetu, several celebrities also praised Alia’s appearance at the festival. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, Saba Pataudi, and Sunny Leone were among those who reacted positively to the actor’s Cannes look on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Neetu, several celebrities also praised Alia’s appearance at the festival. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, Saba Pataudi, and Sunny Leone were among those who reacted positively to the actor’s Cannes look on social media. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Alia has been serving several fashion moments throughout her appearance at the festival. On the second day, she attended the inaugural event at the Bharat Pavilion in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. The outfit featured a structured corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and blended elements of a traditional saree with a modern silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia has been serving several fashion moments throughout her appearance at the festival. On the second day, she attended the inaugural event at the Bharat Pavilion in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. The outfit featured a structured corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and blended elements of a traditional saree with a modern silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, the actor attended the screening of La Vie d’Une Femme in a steel-blue gown that drew comparisons to Cinderella-inspired fashion among fans online. For her final appearance at the festival, Alia chose a floral brocade gown and completed the look with minimal jewellery and subtle makeup. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's recent and upcoming movies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the actor attended the screening of La Vie d’Une Femme in a steel-blue gown that drew comparisons to Cinderella-inspired fashion among fans online. For her final appearance at the festival, Alia chose a floral brocade gown and completed the look with minimal jewellery and subtle makeup. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's recent and upcoming movies {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Neetu Kapoor is currently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R Sarathkumar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Aditi Mittal in key roles. The film was released in theatres on May 8 and opened to a mixed response from audiences.

Meanwhile, Alia is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release on July 10, 2026. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, which is scheduled to release in January 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON