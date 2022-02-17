Neetu Kapoor has a fiery reaction to Alia Bhatt’s Berlin photos. See here

Alia Bhatt has shared new pictures from her trip to Berlin, where the world premiere of her new film, Gangubai Kathiawadi was held, prompting a reaction from Neetu Kapoor. Alia, along with her Gangubai Kathiwadi team, is in Berlin for the premiere. Neetu's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are dating.

Alia was dressed in a white power suit and a matching trousers. She had her hair tied in a messy bun. She completed the look with a pair of ivory-and-gold earrings. Sharing her pictures, Alia simply wrote on Wednesday, “Berlin Day 2.” Neetu was quick to take to the comments section and post a few fire emojis.

Anil Kapoor also dropped fire emojis on Alia's post. Rakul Preet Singh and Anushka Ranjan, among many others, were also impressed with Alia's all-white look.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story of the film revolves around young girl forced into sex trade, who becomes a celebrated figure in the Kamathipua red-light district in Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiwadi also stars Ajay Devgn in an important role and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25. Talking about Gangubai Kathiwadi at the press conference ahead of the world premiere on Wednesday, Bhansali said, “It is a story of a woman who was trapped into being a sex worker and how she fought. How she fought for dignity for women, how she fought for the girls in the brothels to be accepted in mainstream society. She asked for legalisation of the profession and all this happened at a time when words like feminism and women empowerment were not yet coined. But I think she was way ahead of her time.”

