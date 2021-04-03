Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor meets daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara in Mumbai, check out their pics
Neetu Kapoor meets daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara in Mumbai, check out their pics

After missing her birthday celebrations recently, Neetu Kapoor met grand daughter Samara and enjoyed some quality time with her.
Neetu poses with Riddhima and Samara.

Neetu Kapoor has shared a picture with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. Neetu hosted her girls, and friend, astrologer Janvi Gaur, at her Mumbai home on Friday evening. Samara recently rang in her 10th birthday and Neetu could not be with her for the celebrations.

Neetu posted the picture which shows her posing with her guests. While she is twinning with Samara in blue top, Riddhima wears a bright orange top in the picture. The astrologer also posted pictures from their meeting and wrote, "Fun gals in mumbai. Thank you @neetu54 for the most amazing evening at your beautiful home. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial and Samara absolutely love you both. Can’t get enough of Samara and her fun chats. #mumbaimemories #warmhearts #warmhomes."

Earlier in the day, Riddhima also shared few throwback pictures with brother Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia had on Friday revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Riddhima simply tagged the pictures as "throwback". The images are likely from a previous party and all the ladies are seen dressed in shimmery black dresses.

Alia had announced her diagnosis on Instagram Stories and written, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Earlier, Neetu and her actor-son Ranbir had also tested positive for the virus. While Ranbir has recovered recently, Neetu caught the virus during the shoot of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo last year. While, her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani tested negative, Neetu and her co-star in the film, Varun Dhawan tested positive. After a mandatory isolation period at home, Neetu had recovered. Sharing the news, Riddhima had written in December : “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”

