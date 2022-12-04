Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor reacts as Diet Sabya compares her style to Disha Patani's: 'Comparing me to a kid'

Neetu Kapoor reacts as Diet Sabya compares her style to Disha Patani's: 'Comparing me to a kid'

bollywood
Published on Dec 04, 2022 01:52 PM IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor called out Instagram account Diet Sabya on her Stories for running a fashion poll between her and actor Disha Patani.

Disha Patani in a modern outfit and Neetu Kapoor in an Indian outfit.
Disha Patani in a modern outfit and Neetu Kapoor in an Indian outfit.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to criticise the anonymous online fashion blog Diet Sabya for running a fashion poll between her and actor Disha Patani. Sharing their original post, Neetu wrote, "You guys are wild comparing me to a kid." The caption was accompanied with the emojis for a grimacing face and a monkey covering its eyes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor can’t wait to hold Raha, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends love as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce baby name)

The actor was pointing the 'wild' comparison between her and the 30-year-old Disha in the poll. Neetu turned 64 in July.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Story on her reaction to the Diet Sabya online poll between her and Disha Patani.
Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Story on her reaction to the Diet Sabya online poll between her and Disha Patani.

The original poll from Diet Sabya compared the different outfits from Disha and Neetu in a battle of the stylists. While Disha was wearing a black two-piece outfit styled by Aastha Sharma, veteran actor Neetu was wearing an pink Indian outfit styled by Mohit Rai.

After Neetu shared the post on her Stories, Diet Sabya shared another online poll in which she competed against Neena Gupta who was wearing a white sari with a black blouse. The veteran actor has not yet commented on the second Story.

Neena Gupta in a sari and Neetu Kapoor in a salwar-kameez.
Neena Gupta in a sari and Neetu Kapoor in a salwar-kameez.

Neetu returned to acting after a nine-year gap from films with the multi-starrer family film Jugjugg Jeeyo with co-stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She took up the role after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, in March 2020. Filmmaker Karan Johar and her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, both convinced her to take up the part.

The actor had also revealed during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo that she would be a part of a yet untitled web-series. Neetu had shared a photo of herself on set during an early morning shoot with her crew. She was also part of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors as a judge this year. Meanwhile, Disha has the movies Yodha and Project K lined up for release next year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neetu kapoor
neetu kapoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out