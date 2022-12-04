Neetu Kapoor reacts as Diet Sabya compares her style to Disha Patani's: 'Comparing me to a kid'

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to criticise the anonymous online fashion blog Diet Sabya for running a fashion poll between her and actor Disha Patani. Sharing their original post, Neetu wrote, "You guys are wild comparing me to a kid." The caption was accompanied with the emojis for a grimacing face and a monkey covering its eyes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor can’t wait to hold Raha, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends love as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce baby name)

The actor was pointing the 'wild' comparison between her and the 30-year-old Disha in the poll. Neetu turned 64 in July.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Story on her reaction to the Diet Sabya online poll between her and Disha Patani.

The original poll from Diet Sabya compared the different outfits from Disha and Neetu in a battle of the stylists. While Disha was wearing a black two-piece outfit styled by Aastha Sharma, veteran actor Neetu was wearing an pink Indian outfit styled by Mohit Rai.

After Neetu shared the post on her Stories, Diet Sabya shared another online poll in which she competed against Neena Gupta who was wearing a white sari with a black blouse. The veteran actor has not yet commented on the second Story.

Neena Gupta in a sari and Neetu Kapoor in a salwar-kameez.

Neetu returned to acting after a nine-year gap from films with the multi-starrer family film Jugjugg Jeeyo with co-stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She took up the role after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, in March 2020. Filmmaker Karan Johar and her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, both convinced her to take up the part.

The actor had also revealed during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo that she would be a part of a yet untitled web-series. Neetu had shared a photo of herself on set during an early morning shoot with her crew. She was also part of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors as a judge this year. Meanwhile, Disha has the movies Yodha and Project K lined up for release next year.

