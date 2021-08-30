Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'This time with my daughter'
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Kapil Sharma.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Kapil Sharma.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'This time with my daughter'

  • Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. See here.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:11 PM IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be seen as guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS).

The mother-daughter duo recently shot for the show.

Sharing a few pictures from the sets of the show on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow."

+

Riddhima, too, expressed her happiness on marking her presence on the comedy show with her mother.

"Take time to make your soul happy...Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54," she posted on Instagram.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posing with Archana Puran Singh.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posing with Archana Puran Singh.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha teases Dharmendra for his love life, says he remained 'one-woman man, at a time'

In one of the images, Neetu and Riddhima could be seen sharing smiles with actor Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with the show since 2019.

The previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
riddhima kapoor sahani the kapil sharma show neetu kapoor + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.