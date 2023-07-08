Neeyat box office collection Day 1: Vidya Balan thriller earns a dismal 1.02 crore

Vidya Balan's latest theatrical release - Neeyat - had an underwhelming show at the ticket windows and earned a little over ₹1 crore on the opening day, according to reports. Directed by Anu Menon, the film is a murder mystery and released on July 7. (Also read| Neeyat movie review: Vidya Balan's whodunnit is a bland blend of mediocre performances and mystery) Vidya Balan's Neeyat has had a damp opening at the ticket windows.

Neeyat

Neeyat marks Vidya's return to theatres after four years. She has had digital releases meanwhile. These included the biopic Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa. Apart from Vidya, the film also features Ram Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma, Danesh Razvi, and Niki Walia.

Neeyat box office collections

As per a Sacnilk report, Neyat registered a nett collection of ₹1.02 crore in India on Friday. The report also claimed that the occupancy for the film rose from around seven percent in the morning shows, to just 18 percent in the night shows.

Neeyat reviews

Neeyat has received bad to mixed reviews and most critics called it a bland thriller. Hindustan Times' review for the movie said, "A murder mystery with four killed — one dog and three men — the thriller keeps you hooked in parts. I don't know if I can pin any one particular thing that left me impressed in Neeyat. Maybe the climax was a bit of a redemption for the frail and overcomplicated plot with never-ending subplots plaguing the main story. Not only Anu Menon's direction falters big time, the film overall lacks soul, appears lethargic and goes all over the place when it comes to screenplay."

Vidya on Neeyat

Talking about the film, Vidya had told ANI ahead of the release that her character of Detective Mira Rao in the film is “not your everyday, classic detective” and that aspect made it a great fun experience for her. She added that she also got a chance to “sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character”, as well as work with a powerful set of co-actors.

Vidya also reiterated that Neeyat is her second project with director Anu, and her fourth collaboration with producers Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video India. She said she has always had the “most amazing time” working with them. She concluded, "I'm supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions."

