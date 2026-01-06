Neha Dhupia admits crying, getting anxiety when she's out of work: ‘Then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna…’

In an industry that thrives on visibility, periods of silence can be the hardest to endure. For actors, the absence of work is not just a professional pause but often an emotional test as well. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Neha Dhupia candidly spoke about the toll of sitting without work. Neha Dhupia on how sitting out of work gets her anxiety.(Photo: Instagram)

Neha Dhupia on getting anxiety when she's out of work

Neha opened up about how being at home without work affects her and admitted, “I do get anxiety when I’m not working. I have my own ways of coping. Even after 20 years in the industry, when the lights are out, I do put my head into a pillow and cry. I did it three days ago. Do I have my reasons? Yes. Is anybody listening? I don’t know. I don’t want to make a sob story about this because I love the business, movies. Somewhere, I feel it won’t let me down. It gets very tough. There’s judgement.”

Neha said that although actors are often advised to be thick-skinned, everything affects them. She explained that the hardest part is watching everyone around you work while you are not, and feeling as though life is passing by.

She added that the only difference between her and a newcomer is her ability to navigate these phases, having dealt with anxiety many times before. Neha shared that it becomes extremely tiring when there are no acting jobs for three to four years, but added that, by the grace of God, she is never completely out of work as she takes on many different projects. She described the industry as exhausting but rewarding.

When asked if good work leads to more work, Neha said that even after being in the industry for 20 years, she still cannot answer that. She revealed how Angad called her to praise Single Papa and Perfect Family and said, “He said that now you have two shows and people are praising you, and I was like, Angad, the conversion has to be there. Does good work lead to more work? I don’t know. Sometimes you are sitting at home, and it gives you work. Then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna and you think, ‘Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith jaate hain’ (We should also sit at home for six years).”

Neha Dhupia’s recent work

Neha was most recently seen in the show Single Papa. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the comedy drama also stars Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Ayesha Raa, Manoj Pahwa and Isha Talwar in key roles. The show has been renewed for a second season and is available to watch on Netflix.