Neha Dhupia, Sania Mirza laugh out loud in inside pics from Hyderabad bash, pose with Angad Bedi. See here

Neha Dhupia and actor husband Angad Bedi were some of the many film celebrities who attended tennis champion Sania Mirza's farewell bash in Hyderabad on Sunday. Neha has now shared several inside pictures from the party venue along with a note of appreciation for Sania as she ended her 20-year-long career in her hometown. Also read: Farah Khan dances with Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal and Yuvraj Singh on stage to Oo Antava. Watch

Neha wore a white dress with a matching blazer for Sania's bash, who looked stunning in a black velvet gown and diamonds. Angad Bedi joined Neha in a white shirt, black pants paired with a blue blazer. One of the pictures also shows Gaurav Kapoor also posing with them in a black suit.

Some pictures show Neha and Sania laughing and smiling while posing for selfies. Along with them, Neha also shared a video clip of Sania's speech at the party. Expressing gratitude, Sania said at the party, “for me to say that I have had these people come from all over the world means that I have been able to form those friendships and relationships that last a lifetime. So thank you so much everyone for coming.”

In a note for Sania, Neha wrote, “From being in awe of you, to being by your side … from admiring you as a champion to sharing so much with you as a mama … I could not be more proud of you my friend @mirzasaniar … thank you for paving the way and cementing the path for so many little girls . . . And this my friend is just the beginning! #loveall, always!”

Filmmaker Farah Khan, music maestro AR Rahman, actors Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar, rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan also attended Sania Mirza's farewell in Hyderabad. Former Indian sports minister and current Law minister Kiren Rijiju, former cricketers Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan also attended the event.

