Neha Dhupia shares cute pic with daughter Mehr to wish fans on Earth Day. See it here

Actor and television host Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to wish fans on Earth Day. She also shared a picture with her daughter Mehr.

Sharing it, Neha wrote: "Earth day every day ... #stayhomestaysafe #worldearthday #ourplanetourhome @angadbedi." The picture showed Neha and Mehr kissing each other.

Among those who reacted to it was Soha Ali Khan, who dropped a red heart emoji. Many of Neha's fans also dropped similar emojis to express their happiness. One said: "Sooo heartwarming." Another said: "Cute girl and beautiful mother." A third person said: "I love you more since you are a part of Roadies."





In November 2018, Neha and Angad Bedi welcomed their daughter Mehr.

Neha and Angad's wedding in May 2018 took all their friends and fans by surprise. Much later, Angad had revealed that Neha was pregnant when he approached her parents for her hand in marriage. It obviously wasn't a smooth ride.

Speaking to Neha on her show, No Filter Neha, he had said: “Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

Also read: Suhana Khan heartbroken at rising Covid-19 cases in India, urges fans to 'stay safe'

Earlier this year, Neha was seen in a short film, Step Out, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from starring in the film, she also produced it under her banner, Big Girl Productions. Since 2016, she has been associated with MTV Roadies. She also hosts her popular chat show, No Filter Neha, where she interviews celebrities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON