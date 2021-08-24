Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia shares pic as pregnant cop in A Thursday, says this one is 'for all the mamas in the making'
Neha Dhupia shares pic as pregnant cop in A Thursday, says this one is 'for all the mamas in the making'

Neha Dhupia will be seen in the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, A Thursday. Yami Gautam plays the lead in the film.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:44 PM IST

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with Angad Bedi, will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, A Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Neha, on Tuesday, expressed her gratitude to the makers of the project for breaking the stereotypes.

"Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us... this ones for all the mamas in the making ... we make us strong," she wrote.

Also read: Pregnant Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr spotted outside cafe in Mumbai, watch

Alongside the note, she posted a few pictures of her look from the film. She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump.

After hearing about her pregnant cop role in the film, netizens lauded her and makers as well. "More power to you Dhups," actor Soha Ali Khan commented. "Salute to you super woman," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

For the unversed, A Thursday, which features Yami Gautam in the lead role, is directed by Behzad Khambata.

neha dhupia angad bedi
