Neha Joshi: I’m focusing on work, starting a family is nowhere on my mind

Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:13 PM IST

Actor Neha Joshi feels no success is ever permanent, neither is failure

ByS Farah Rizvi

Actor Neha Joshi feels no success is ever permanent, neither is failure. So, it’s important to have your head on your shoulders and continue striving.

“I started 15 years back and it was never easy to sustain. But, I did eventually make it because I have never let success get to my head nor failures sadden me. I take up a project, play my part with utmost conviction and move on. That’s how I function. For me, a good script is and will be my hero, rest follows,” says the Hawaa Hawaii and Ek Mahanayak – Dr BR Ambedkar actor.

Joshi married director-actor Omkar Kulkarni in August this year and plans to celebrate New Year with her husband in Mumbai if she gets a break from her ongoing shoot in Jaipur.

“After dating for a couple of years, we decided to get hitched in 2022. It has been surreal to be married and settled. Omkar has been my support all this time. For now, both of us are concentrating on our respective projects and starting a family is nowhere on our mind.”

The PoshterGirl actor, is currently busy working in both Hindi as well as the Marathi industry. “This year has been a year of work. I shot for two Marathi films Eka Haatacha Antar and Sapla. Both these films, to be released next year, will see me playing completely diverse characters. I just had a Bollywood release where I essayed the role of a cop and in my ongoing show Doosri Maa I play the protagonist. I believe 2023 will be another promising year for me,” she concludes.

