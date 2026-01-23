‘Nepotism doesn’t mean spoiled kids': Suniel Shetty hails Varun Dhawan for talking highly about Ahan's role in Border 2

The debate around nepotism continues to rage in Bollywood, with many often criticising the performances of star kids. In a recent episode of Peeping Moon’s Benchmark Conversations podcast, actor Suniel Shetty shared his perspective, stating that there is “nothing like nepotism”, citing Varun Dhawan’s support for his son Ahan Shetty as an example. Suniel Shetty says he doesn't like the word nepotism.

Suniel Shetty says there's nothing like nepotism in Bollywood Suniel said, “I don’t like the word nepotism. There’s no such thing as nepotism. Mere bete ko log nepo kid kahenge, lekin har baap yahi chahta hai ki uska baccha achha kare aur aage badhe. Somewhere down the line, it’s a way of life. It’s how generations continue. I got the opportunity to run a restaurant because my father used to run one. When you are privileged, you do get opportunities, but it depends on individuals how they make use of them.”

Suniel’s son Ahan is now set to make his comeback to the big screen with Border 2, while Suniel himself was part of the original Border. The actor revealed that he is excited about Ahan being a part of the sequel, as he believes his son will receive the same respect that he did when he featured in the 1997 war drama. Suniel also shared that he fully backed Ahan when he decided to drop everything to take on Border 2, and he is glad he supported that decision.