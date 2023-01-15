New mom Alia Bhatt says she's being ignored by her cat Edward, shares pics of 'not so happy Sunday'

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt treated fans to new photos of herself with her pet cat Edward. The new mom shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a blue denim outfit and trying to make eye contact with her pet cat, who seemed least interested. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in the caption, "It’s a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat." She added the hashtag 'not so happy Sundays'. Also read: Alia Bhatt glows without makeup as she sits in the morning sun for some me time

In the first picture she posted, Alia can be seen smiling and looking at her pet, who seemed to look down at something from the bed. In the second photo she posted, Alia made a face as Edward looked away from her. Alia was lying next to Edward on a bed. Reacting to Alia's photos with Edward, a fan commented on the post, "Ye dono same same hi (Both of them are same)." Another fan wrote, "Two beauties in one frame."

Recently, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside their building in Mumbai as they took daughter Raha for a walk. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt had also joined them. Alia and Ranbir had married at their home Vastu in April this year. Alia had announced the birth of their daughter on November 6. Taking to Instagram, the actor’s baby announcement featured a lion and lioness with their cub, and read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!”

Earlier this month, Alia and Ranbir had attended the Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters' football match at Mumbai Football Arena during the ninth season of the Indian Super League, the country's primary football competition. Alia and Ranbir were captured sitting in the stadium stands, cheering for the Mumbai City FC team, holding hands, celebrating their victory, and greeting the crowd post-match.

Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite Ranbir. She will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

