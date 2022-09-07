New mom Sonam Kapoor finds baby burps cute after son’s arrival. Check out her post

Actor Sonam Kapoor seems to be enjoying her new responsibilities as a mom. Last month, she welcomed a baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja. In her latest Instagram Stories, the actor talked about her fondness for baby burps. Also read: Anil Kapoor says he's 'on top of the world' after Sonam Kapoor welcomed baby boy

The new mom wrote, “Only burps that are cute are baby burps.” She finished off with a baby face and a milk bottle emoticon. Sonam and Anand Ahuja announced the birth of their boy on August 20. Next week, Sonam and her boy were discharged from the Mumbai hospital.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

The couple has not yet revealed the name and the face of their little one. Meanwhile, Sonam keeps sharing her life updates with her fans on social media. She had announced her first pregnancy news in March 2021 with a maternity shoot.

Talking about becoming a grandfather, Anil Kapoor recently told ETimes, “Nothing can be better than this feeling. I would like to say my dialogue (from Dil Dhadakne Do) – ‘I feel on top of the world’. I am busy wrapping up my assignments. There’s Sunita (his wife), Sonam and Anand, who are looking after the baby. I am always there by his side. It is great to see him every day. He’s so small right now, let him grow up a bit."

Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production, Blind, which was shot before her pregnancy. “I always was a little picky. I’m not really in the rat race, I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely,” the actor told Vogue about her career plans after embracing motherhood.

