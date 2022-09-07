Anil Kapoor says he's 'on top of the world' after Sonam Kapoor welcomed baby boy: 'I am always there by his side'

Anil Kapoor has said that his current status is best described by his dialogue from Dil Dhadakne Do - “I feel on top of the world” - as he is now a grandfather. Anil's daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor recently welcomed her son. (Also read: Enjoyed calling Anil Kapoor nanaji after arrival of Sonam’s baby, says brother Sanjay Kapoor)

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 20. They shared the news on Instagram with their fans. Ahead of the baby's birth, Sonam had said that Anil was scared to be a grandparent as he did not see himself as one.

Anil told ETimes in a recent interview, “Nothing can be better than this feeling. I would like to say my dialogue (from Dil Dhadakne Do) – ‘I feel on top of the world’. I am busy wrapping up my assignments. There’s Sunita (his wife), Sonam and Anand, who are looking after the baby. I am always there by his side. It is great to see him every day. He’s so small right now, let him grow up a bit."

Soon after Sonam was discharged from the hospital post the delivery, Anil had distributed sweets among the cops and papparazzi waiting outside their house. Anand had also accompanied him at the time.

Sonam's announcement message for the arrival of her son read as, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand." Sonam's sister, film producer Rhea Kapoor recently shared the first glimpse of the actor's newborn son with fans on Instagram.

