Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra is 'just looking like a wow' in neon green saree, joins viral trend from LA. See pic

After Ranveer Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Deepika Padukone, the latest celebrity to follow in on the 'just looking like a wow' trend is none other than Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas. On Thursday, the singer-actor praised Priyanka's recent look from from the star-studded Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai. While Priyanka did not walk the red carpet at the event on Tuesday, she did make a quite entry and posed with celebs such as Katrina Kaif and Sonali Bendre at the afterparty. Also read: Ranveer Singh makes Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani laugh with his 'just looking like a wow' line at Jio World Plaza launch

Nick reacts to Priyanka's look

Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's saree look at Jio World Plaza launch (right).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra wore an embellished neon green Sabyasachi saree for the event, which she paired with a matching velvet blouse. The actor's pictures were shared on Instagram by her stylist Ami Patel. Sharing one of the pictures on Instagram Stories, Nick Jonas wrote for Priyanka, “So beautiful, so elegant... just looking like a wow.”

Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra's stunning look.

‘Just looking like a wow’ trend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As you scroll through Instagram, you’ve probably seen countless Instagram Reels featuring the ‘just looking like a wow’ trending audio. One of these recent videos featured none other than Deepika Padukone herself. The actor unveiled her playful side in a recent clip. Dressed in a shimmery ensemble, she turned the selfie camera on herself as she lip-synced to the trending audio.

Not only celebs, but cricketers are also following the trend. Recently, cricketer K L Rahul commented on one of the photos of wife-actor Athiya Shetty'on Instagram. He wrote, “So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!"

Priyanka Chopra wished her Instagram followers on Karwa Chauth.

Priyanka's Karwa Chauth pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra had arrived in Mumbai, where she attended a couple of events. Her visit coincided with Karwa Chauth. On Wednesday, the actor celebrated the Hindu festival in Mumbai, before leaving for the US, and observed fast for Nick Jonas. He is currently in the US with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to offer a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebration. In the pictures, an adorned sieve was placed by the window of her room. Along with the images, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Karva Chauth to everyone celebrating." She also tagged Nick.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON