Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Goa pic, says 'mother-in-law is killing it’

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra posted a picture of herself on Instagram. Sharing her photo, Madhu wrote that she is in Goa. Priyanka's husband and Madhu's son-in-law Nick Jonas reacted to her post. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 and in January 2022, they welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reacts to becoming ‘nani’, says baby doesn't have name yet: 'Waiting for the pandit')

Sharing her picture, Madhu wrote, “When in Goa." In the photo, Madhu is seen posing for the camera, wearing a blue outfit. Nick commented on the picture, “Mother in law killin it.” Actor Malvika Sitlani wrote, “Looking cute.” Artist Bhavna Jasra wrote, “Looking amazing my lovely.”

Last year, Madhu updated her Instagram bio and showered love on Nick and wrote that she is the “mother-in-law of a genius.” Earlier, in a 2018 interview with DNA, shortly after Priyanka and Nick’s roka ceremony, Madhu praised Nick. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!” she said, adding that she trusted her daughter’s judgment completely.

Priyanka and Nick first met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they both walked the red carpet together wearing Ralph Lauren. On December 1, 2018, they tied the knot in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

On January 22, 2022, the couple announced that they have welcomed a baby together, via surrogacy. Nick and Priyanka shared a note on their Instagram handles that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Last month, during an event in Mumbai, Madhu expressed her happiness of becoming a “nani (grandmother)." She told the paparazzi, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother)." “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy,” she added.

When asked about what the couple has named their baby, Madhu said the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now),” she said.

