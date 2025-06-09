'Reviews are paid, everything is bought': Nikkhil Advani says Indian audience no longer trusts filmmakers | Interview

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is one of the four executive producers behind debutant director Karan Tejpal's new film, Stolen. Nikkhil, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Kiran Rao have come together to lend their weight to the film, which stars Abhishek Banerjee. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker spoke to HT about the film, the state of film distribution in India, and more. Nikkhil Advani talks about the current state of Hindi cinema.

On Stolen and becoming executive producer

Stolen follows a time-honoured tradition of getting 'big names' as executive producers for small, independent films to ensure they have visibility. But Nikkhil says the Utopian goal would be not to be in such a situation. "A big point to celebrate will be that a film like Stolen doesn't need us," he says, explaining, "Who are we? We are just putting our muscle or credibility behind this film. I think there is a complete distrust right now between the audience and the filmmaker. Basically, the audience is saying, 'Whatever you say, we don't trust you. Reviews are paid, and everything is bought.' We are just trying to say, 'Trust us!' At the end of the day, there is a certain quality we are known for."

Nikkhil, who is known for films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, D-Day, and Batla House, lauds the contemporary audience for being well informed, which makes them choosier. "Audiences today, thanks to social media, have got so much information. They've got everything on their fingertips," says the filmmaker.

The divide between commercial and independent cinema

The demarcation between independent and commercial cinema has existed in Indian filmdom for decades. For years, the indie films were called parallel cinema. Then the term multiplex films came into being, and today they are referred to as festival films. Talking about the divide, Nikkhil says, "The choices are becoming smaller. The demand to conform to the formula is getting much higher. When you want to disrupt and do something off the beaten track, you really have to do something that is marketable, whether that is the cast, the director, or the producer. But, I am very hopeful that it will turn. It has to. A good quality film will find its audience."

Over the last few years, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood has seen a decline in revenue and success rate in the theatres. But Nikkhil is quick to note: "The same audience is spending money in comedy clubs and live shows. Vir Das told me earlier he used to do India tour in 6 cities. Now, he does 60 cities." The implication is simple. "The audiences need to be won back, and that is possible only by listening to them," argues the filmmaker.

Stolen, starring Abhishek Banerjee, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.