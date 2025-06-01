Nimrat Kaur recalls low bank balance, facing uncertainty before The Lunchbox: ‘There was a lot of fear’

Actor Nimrat Kaur might be a household name now, but there was a time when she worked in theater and acted in advertisements while struggling to get a break in Bollywood. In an interview with Indian Express, she spoke about how she would be worried about her next paycheck before she landed her role in The Lunchbox. (Also Read: Nimrat Kaur reveals this assumption about her led to fewer work opportunities in films: ‘Many believed that I…’) Nimrat Kaur in a still from the critically-acclaimed film The Lunchbox.

Nimrat Kaur on facing struggles before The Lunchbox

Nimrat recalled starring in music videos for 2-3 months after coming to Mumbai and acting in a lot of ad films. She also recalled doing theater for 4-5 years. “Sometimes I would get worried where my next pay cheque would come from? Am I good enough? Should I go back? Do people like seeing me in what I do? Before The Lunchbox, there was a point where I didn’t know what I would do ahead.”

She also recalled when her bank balance was so low she wondered if she could sustain in the city. “While doing theater, there was a time when my bank balance had fallen very low. It was very difficult to understand where money would come from. There was a lot of fear, and returning home in a situation like that is a different kind of humiliation. There were days when I was very sad, low, things were very difficult, challenging. I would cry, feel lonely, but there was a voice inside me that said, don’t give up,” said Nimrat.

Nimrat Kaur’s career

Nimrat acted in the English film One Night with the King and played cameos in Yahaan and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana before debuting as a lead with The Lunchbox in 2013. The film, which also starred Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was directed by Ritesh Batra and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari. It won the Grand Rail d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Since then, Nimrat has acted in films like Airlift and Dasvi, apart from American shows like Homeland, Wayward Pines, and Foundation. She was most recently seen in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs and Sky Force. She will soon star in Section 84.