Nitin Gadkari calls Amitabh Bachchan his 'favourite hero': Once told him I have watched Zanjeer thrice, Anand 3-4 times

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari opened up about a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan about his films Zanjeer (1973) and Anand (1971). He was speaking at News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, when the minister recalled watching his 'favourite' actor Amitabh's films 'three to four times'. He also admitted to not watching any of Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Taapsee Pannu's films. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals the only two actors he considers his idols Nitin Gadkari calls Amitabh Bachchan his 'favourite' actor.

‘I used to follow Amitabh Bachchan'

During the interaction, the minister was shown photos of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey, and asked to pick his favourite. "Yeh log ache hai, (last film) Ranveer ki dekhi thi meine, Bajirao Mastani (These actors are all good. The last film I saw was the 2015 Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani)." When asked to choose between Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Taapsee Pannu, he said, "Inn teeno ki bhi filmein meine nahi dekhi (I have not watched their movies)."

Nitin Gadkari then said, “Dekho ek baat batata hoon, har generation ke hero-herione alag-alag hote hain. Humare generation mein Amitabh Bachchan, yehi humara favourite hero tha (Look, every generation has its own top hero-heroine. For us, it was Amitabh Bachchan; he was my favourite)," adding in Hindi, “I used to follow Amitabh Bachchan’s trend. I once told him as well that I have watched Zanjeer thrice, and Anand three to four times. I enjoyed his action films."

Amitabh's films Zanjeer and Anand

Anand is a 1971 cult Hindi film co-written and directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with dialogues written by Gulzar. It stars Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, with a supporting cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo. The film won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film in 1972.

Zanjeer is a 1973 Hindi action film directed and produced by Prakash Mehra from a screenplay written by Salim-Javed. It stars Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan and Bindu. Zanjeer was the first of many collaborations between Salim-Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar) and Amitabh, who worked together in blockbusters such as Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975).

