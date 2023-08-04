Javed Akhtar-Salim Khan often talk over phone now, reveals Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan has revealed that ever since Javed Akhtar visited his writer-father Salim Khan recently when the latter was unwell, the former writer duo has been talking over frequent phone calls. Javed often enquires about Salim's health, the actor told Bollywood Bubble. (Also read: Arbaaz Khan says Helen never tried to ‘separate' the family) Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were the top writer duo in the 70s Bollywood.

Salim-Javed duo

Best known for writing superhit films in collaboration with Javed Akhtar, Salim stopped writing after their infamous split. Popularly known as Salim-Javed, they wrote movies such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Kaala Patthar, Trishul, Dostana, Mr India, Don, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Together, they wrote 21 films before their breakup in 1987.

Salim-Javed reconciliation

"Today they are in a very good space. We, as kids, would have never thought that Javed saab and dad would ever sit across each other and make a conversation. That day, dad wasn't well and Javed saab called me up and asked me to give his updates. He even asked me to give him a date when he can come home and see dad.

Arbaaz further said that he fix the time and date for the meeting. “Javed saab came home and met him and spent two hours with him. It all seems so wonderful. Time is a great healer. People change, people forget and forgive, and they move on. And they make much stronger bonds. They communicate very often now. They speak over the phone very often and more so because dad is a little older than Javed saab so Javed saab keeps asking about dad’s wellbeing. Dad is much better now,” he said.

Arbaaz also said in the interview that there was never any animosity or an effort to prove anything to the other side when the families met - when they met Javed or his kids Farhaan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Arbaaz's career

Having worked in popular films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dabangg, Hello Brother, Arbaaz has been choosy with his acting projects of late. He featured in the web show Tanaav and has the film Patna Shukla lined up for release soon.

