Nora Fatehi's team issues clarification on 200-crore money laundering case: 'She's been the victim around the case'

Nora Fatehi's team has issued a clarification on her role in the ongoing investigation of a money laundering case. The actor, on Thursday, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement in a laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

According to Nora's team, she is a victim in the case and has been cooperating with the officials. “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation,” the statement read.

“We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation,” the statement added.

According to PTI, Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in jail after they were arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people including some high-profile individuals including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Jacqueline Fernandez was also summoned.

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film skipped the theatrical release and streamed directly on Disney+ Hotstar. As part of the movie, she performed a stunt scene and hurt her forehead. Talking about her accident, Nora said, “We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up.”

“It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out,” she added.

