Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on financial struggles during her college days, reveals she survived on 8 daily

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is basking in the release of her latest film Chhorrii 2, recently opened up about her financial struggles during college days and how that shaped her money management skills today. (Also read: ‘What kind of Muslim is she?’: Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals people judge her for her clothes, visiting temples) Nushrratt Bharuccha opened about her financial struggles during college days which shaped her wealth management decisions.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor talked about how she manages her wealth, given she is in an unstable profession where one doesn't know about the next pay check. "Very early on, I had decided how much I would spend in a month, my basic needs and everything that is left after that is automatically sent to investments and savings. The money never comes to my account. The accountants are instructed to send the money to the wealth manager to invest it," the actor said.

Nushratt's opens about financial struggle during her early days

The 39-year-old actor admitted that the financial discipline came early on his life as she experienced struggles since her childhood when her parents were going through a financial crisis. “So, I was conscious of not spending his money. 90 per cent of my college life, I went five years that college, I used to only spend ₹8 per day, and that was spent on travel. I would take the train and then the bus to college, attend classes and would come back home. The only thing in Jai Hindi College which was free was water, so whenever I felt hungry, I would drink water. "

About Nushratt's latest project

Nushratt's latest film, Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, was released on Prime Video earlier this month. Chhorii also features Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. It's a sequel to the 2021 horror hit Chhorii. The film explores the dark depths of folklore, gender disparity, and a mother's unyielding devotion to her daughter.