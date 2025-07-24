Nushrratt Bharuccha says male stars get better vanity vans, washrooms in Bollywood: 'I asked to use hero's vanity van'

Sexism and gender disparity remain persistent issues in the film industry, and actor Nushrratt Bharuccha isn’t afraid to call it out. In a candid conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, she opened up about the unequal treatment women face in Bollywood — from fewer film offers compared to their male counterparts to being assigned substandard vanity vans and washrooms on set. Nushrratt reflected on her journey, sharing personal experiences that highlight how deeply ingrained casual sexism still is in the industry. Nushrratt Bharuccha on casual sexism in the industry.

Nushrratt Bharuccha says heroes get more opportunities

Talking about the toxic practices of sexism in the industry, Nushrratt quipped, "As soon as a guy delivers a hit, no matter if he is an insider or an outsider, he will get five new options immediately. But women have to keep struggling. I have been saying this since the time of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). For a girl to break out and get those options… I am not saying that she has to become an overnight sensation or anything… What does an actor want once their movie is a hit? To get a few options for potential future projects from which they can choose. That’s it. They just need opportunities. We don’t get as many (options) as heroes do."

Nushrratt Bharuccha says male stars get better vanity vans

She also claimed that male stars get better vanity vans and said, "There have been times when I went around asking, ‘Can I use the hero’s vanity van for 5 minutes? He’s not here anyway. Can I use the washrooms?’ Because they are nicer than mine. However, I won’t complain or bicker at that time. I tell myself that I will bring myself to that point where I get these things by default."

Nushrratt also recalled how, in her early days, she often flew economy class. Now, she generally opts for business class, unless no other tickets are available and she absolutely needs to travel. Recalling one such instance from the past, she once played a small role in a film where all the lead actors were seated in business class while she was placed in economy, alongside technicians’ assistants, on a long international flight. Despite being invited by friends in business class to join them, she declined, choosing instead to remain in the seat assigned to her. She believed that one day she would fly business class, not by invitation, but because the production house would book it for her as part of her role — a goal she eventually achieved.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's recent and upcoming work

Nushrratt was most recently seen in the horror film Chhorii 2. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film also featured Soha Ali Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in key roles. It is currently available to stream on Prime Video. She has yet to announce her next project.