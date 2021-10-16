Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nusrat Jahan wears shakha pola in new pic, hints she's already married to Yash Dasgupta
bollywood

Nusrat Jahan wears shakha pola in new pic, hints she's already married to Yash Dasgupta

  • Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan is seen wearing shakha pola (red and white bangles worn by married Bengali women) in new picture on Instagram.
Nusrat has shared a new picture on Instagram.&nbsp;
Nusrat has shared a new picture on Instagram. 
Published on Oct 16, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan shared a picture on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on Friday and it showed her wearing shakha pola, worn by married Bengali women. Nusrat was wishing her fans on the occasion with the post on Instagram. 

Sharing the picture, Nusrat wrote, "Shubho Bojoya'r Priti Shubechcha O Abhinandan (Best wishes and congratulations for Shubh Vijaya).” She is seen in a white and red sari, complete with a red bindi on her forehead and red and white bangles in her wrists. 

Nusrat Jahan had shared a picture to wish her fans on Vijayadashmi.&nbsp;
Nusrat Jahan had shared a picture to wish her fans on Vijayadashmi. 

Nusrat and Yash had earlier shared pictures from a festive photoshoot and from their visit to a Durga Puja pandal. She was seen sitting on Yash's lap in a picture. 

Nusrat is yet to announce marriage with partner Yash Dasgupta. However, she has dropped subtle hints about tying the knot with him. She had given birth to a baby boy in August, whom she has named Yishaan. 

Nusrat had recently shared a glimpse of Yash's birthday celebrations which included a cake with ‘husband’ and ‘father’ written on it. On the topic of having a baby 'out of wedlock', Nusrat had told a leading daily, “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.” 

She had however, given a cryptic response on being asked about her and Yash's marriage. “Like Yash said, we won’t hold placards and declare everything. Let that ambiguity stay,” she said. 

Nusrat had tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. However, in June, she said that since their marriage was invalid under Indian laws, it could only be called a live-in relationship. 

Also read: Inside Nusrat Jahan’s Durga Puja celebration with Yash Dasgupta: See photos

Nusrat has worked in several Bengali films such as Ami Je Ke Tomar, Naqaab and Asur. She is a Member of Parliament from Basirhat constituency as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nusrat jahan yash dasgupta nikhil jain durga puja vijayadashami + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out