Nysa Devgan can't stop laughing at Mumbai event, enjoys dessert as she poses with friends in new pics. See post here

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, attended an event with her friend Orhan Awatramani. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Orhan shared a bunch of pictures that featured him at an event in Mumbai along with Nysa. Orhan was seen in a multi-coloured outfit and white sneakers. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor's bestie Orhan Awatramani answers internet's burning question: What does he do for a living?)

In one of the pictures, Nysa was seen in an off-shoulder golden dress. She also carried a white bag. Nysa posed for the camera along with Orhan and their friend. In another picture, Nysa posed with a dessert plate as she sat with her friends including Orhan.

In a candid picture, Nysa laughed with her eyes closed as she walked with Orhan and another person. She was dressed in a yellow outfit and beige heels. Orhan added another blurry photo, from the same venue, as they all laughed while walking.

The last picture showed Nysa giving different poses as she sat with Orhan and Tania Shroff. Instead of a caption, Orhan added rabbit face emojis. Reacting to the pictures, Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Best boy" and Khushi Kapoor said, "Wowwww". They also added red heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Love ya."

Nysa is the elder child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple married in 1999 after dating for several years. They also have a son Yug Devgan. Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, while the couple welcomed Yug seven years later.

She recently completed her schooling at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is now continuing her higher education in Switzerland. Talking about his daughter's career plans, Ajay had told Film Companion, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Nysa is often seen with Orhan as they attend events and also take trips together. Orhan regularly shares pictures with Nysa as well as Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on his Instagram.

Recently, talking to Cosmopolitan India, Orhan spoke about his job, “I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard." When asked if he has a 9 to 5 job, he answered, “No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

