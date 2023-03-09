Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nysa Devgan decks up in red lehenga for photoshoot, fans say 'she looks like her mom Kajol'. See pics

Nysa Devgan decks up in red lehenga for photoshoot, fans say 'she looks like her mom Kajol'. See pics

bollywood
Published on Mar 09, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Nysa Devgan's photos from a recent shoot were showered with love by fans, who said they were reminded of her mom Kajol. Nysa wore a red lehenga for the photoshoot.

Nysa Devgan wore a red lehenga for a recent photoshoot.
Nysa Devgan wore a red lehenga for a recent photoshoot.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, recently posed in a red lehenga for a photoshoot. Nysa's pictures from the set were shared by her stylist, who also works with actor-mom Kajol. Many commented on the photos that Nysa reminded them of Kajol in her latest pictures. Sharing photos of Nysa Devgan dressed in a red Anita Dongre lehenga, celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra wrote in her Instagram caption, "NYSA." She added fire, firecracker, firefighter and red chillie emoji to her caption. Also read: Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus for autograph

The photos showed Nysa Devgan looking into the camera and giving different poses. There was also a behind-the-scenes image of her laughing as she held her stomach and looked away from the camera as someone held a hair drier near her face. Nysa wore a head-to-toe red look – red sleeveless blouse with matching lehenga and dupatta. She also wore a pair of red earrings with her glamorous makeup and hair.

"She is looking like her mom Kajol here," commented a fan on Nysa's photos. A fan also wrote, "So much like Kajol... stunning girl." One Instagram user commented, “Nysa Devgan, beautiful like her mother Kajol.” One wanted to see Nysa in films, and wrote, "I have a feeling she will be better in acting among all these newcomers." Another comment read, “She got it from her mama.” Others left comments like 'stunner' and 'beautiful'.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in February 1999; they welcomed Nysa in April 2003 and son Yug Devgan in September 2010. Nysa, who has studied in Singapore and Europe is often spotted at parties around the world with kids of other celebs such as Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Last year in an interview, Kajol had said that her daughter Nysa ‘is known all over the world’. Recalling an incident, Kajol had said that Nysa was once stopped on a Singapore bus and asked to sign an autograph.

Speaking with Mashable India, Kajol had said, "At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph." She had added, "So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nysa devgn kajol
nysa devgn kajol
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out