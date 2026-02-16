O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film sees sharp dip on Monday, collects ₹34 crore

Apart from Shahid and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that O Romeo has managed to collect ₹ 4.05 crore, as per early estimates. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. The film opened to ₹ 8.5 crore, and showed growth on Saturday, collecting ₹ 12.65 crore. Sunday saw a dip due to the buzz around the India VS Pakistan match, collecting ₹ 9 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 34.2 crore.

O Romeo box office collection day 4 : Expectations were high from Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, which marked his reunion with Shahid Kapoor after Rangoon. The gangster drama, in which Shahid stars opposite Triptii Dimri, opened to positive reviews but that has not translated to massive numbers so far at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: Audience review, rating of Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo removed from BookMyShow to 'combat organised negative campaign' )

Avinash took to his Instagram account to thank Vishal for trusting him with the role of the antagonist. He wrote, "There are days when the Universe decides to gift you and on one such day i got a call from @vishalrbhardwaj Sir for #ORomeo.

I still remember my heart racing and hoping he had something of value for me.I wish i could share what it did to my confidence when he mentioned he wants to create a larger than life Villain, JALAL! Something in between Mogambo and Langda Tyagi,A Character out of his comfort space he said and something that was absolutely beyond my imaginative capabilities at that point. I remember every inch of me wanting to melt for your imagination to take shape. I hope i make you proud Sir."