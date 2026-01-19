O Romeo row: Hussain Ustara's family says they haven't threatened film's team, reveals demand from Shahid Kapoor film

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri will portray the roles of slain gangster Hussain Ustara and Sapna, respectively, in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial O Romeo. Now speaking with India Today, Hussain Ustara's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, denied issuing threats to the filmmakers. She also alleged that the film's team "never took permission from us to make a film inspired" by her late father's life. Shahid Kapoor in a still from Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo.

What Hussain Ustara's daughter has said about upcoming film She also accused the film's team of showing changing facts. As per her, the characters played by Shahid and Triptii Dimri didn't have any romantic relationship. “She was like a sister to my baba, but as per the film, they are showing a romantic angle, which is absolutely wrong. We are demanding a pre-screening for the film so we can understand what it is all about. If they are taking my father’s story, they should keep it real. We are ready to fight the case till the end,” Sanober said.

Sanober Shaikh pon threatening film's team She said that her family wants to watch the film before it releases to "give it a go-ahead." “Vishal Bharadwaj is an acclaimed director, and Shahid Kapoor is also a good actor, and we have no issues with anyone. We want to watch the film before it releases so we can give it a go-ahead. We also want the makers to accept that our family has given no threats to them. Rest, we will fight this in court,” she added.

Did Hussain Ustara's daughter threaten film's team? Earlier, as per Bollywood Hungama, Vishal and producer Sajid Nadiadwala received a letter from Sanober demanding ₹2 crore and a postponement of the film’s release till her demands are met. A Bollywood Hungama source had said, “The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O’Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation. Hence, she has asked for ₹2 crores for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.”

About O Romeo However, the makers or the cast have not specified if O Romeo is indeed based on Hussain Ustara’s life and death or not. Hussain was a Mumbai-based gangster who famously feuded with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Recently, Hum To Tere Hi Liye, the song from O Romeo, was unveiled. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal, among many others. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo will release in theatres on February 13, 2026.