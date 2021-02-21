'Oh! He's delighted': Randhir Kapoor on Taimur's reaction after Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd baby
Randhir Kapoor is over the moon after he became a grandfather yet again as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday morning. The yesteryear actor not only shared his excitement but also spoke about Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to becoming a big brother.
Earlier, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan and Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also congratulated the couple.
Speaking with Times of India, Randhir revealed Taimur is nothing but happy to have a younger brother by his side. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," he said.
Randhir assured that both, Kareena and the baby, are doing well. "I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being," he said. Randhir had previously said that Kareena was due on February 15.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra confirmed the news of the baby's arrival and congratulated the couple on the newborn. Saba had previously also begun a countdown on Instagram, expressing her excitement about becoming an aunt again.
Speaking about fatherhood in a previous interview with IANS, Saif said, "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and a little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your career."
