Om Raut feels Prabhas is 'flop-proof': Adipurush did well at box office

Om Raut breaks silence

In the interview, he said that the movie was a victim of false perception and that it actually worked well at the box office. He said that stars like Prabhas and Salman Khan are ‘flop-proof’, adding that they have huge fan followings.

“Ups and downs cannot affect them because the audiences’ love for them is beyond comprehension,” he said.

Talking about the performance of the film, he said, “Our first day was ₹70 crore, and that’s just in India. Our total box office was over ₹400 crore. So, the numbers were very large… With Adipurush, there was a loss of perception, not a loss of revenue. If the perception was positive, if the perception was under control, we would’ve seen an exorbitant number, which we did not see. That was disappointing.”

When questioned about the wave of criticism that Adipurush received, the filmmaker said that these things don’t matter at the end of the day, adding that the only thing that matters is how they did at the box office.

He said that despite what was written about the film, he received messages from people all across the country praising the film. He shared that the perception of the entire film became negative. He blamed the interest in regressive media as the reason behind it.

About Adipurush debacle

Despite being lauded as a grand retelling of the Ramayana epic, Om Raut’s high-budget project, Ramayana, turned out to be a box office disaster. The film faced criticism for subpar VFX, inadequate graphics, mediocre dialogues, and a lacklustre plot, leading to disappointment among viewers anticipating the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer. Even though the filmmakers made some dialogue adjustments after Adipurush’s release, the movie still bore the brunt of extensive trolling. It also featured Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.