Kriti Sanon on Adipurush box office failure: ‘You find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong’

Om Raut’s Adipurush was one of the most anticipated projects of 2023, and it turned out to be one of the biggest cinematic failures of 2023. The film was panned by all for its visual effects as well as tacky dialogues. Now, actor Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about the biggest flop of her career, saying the goal was never to hurt anyone’s feelings. Also read: Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir regrets defending Prabhas film amid controversy: ‘A 100 percent mistake' Also starring Prabhas, Adipurush released in 2023.

In the film, Kriti was seen in the role of Sita with Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram. The film was also called out by some people for hurting religious sentiments. She spoke about the failure for the first time in an interview with Filmfare.

Kriti speaks up

In the interview, Kriti was asked about how she handled the criticism that came her way after Adipurush failed to elicit the expected response. To which, she said, “You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong”.

She added, “The goal is never to hurt anyone’s feelings; the intention behind every project is always positive. However, we must face the reality that sometimes things just don’t click, and it’s crucial to learn from these experiences.”

Here, Kriti admits that not many things are in control of an actor, and the only thing an artist can do is not lose focus, “put in the effort, and concentrate on the next project”. She said that there are many variables beyond her control, but she strives to ensure that she fulfils her role to the best of her ability.

When it comes to criticism, she is all in for constructive feedback, and can distinguish between “genuine feedback and comments driven by others’ frustration”.

She revealed that it is her family who gives her honest feedback after watching her films, and calls constructive criticism beneficial. However, she doesn’t let it impact her deeply. Kriti was last seen in Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which worked well at the box office.

About Adipurush debacle

Despite being lauded as a grand retelling of the Ramayana epic, Om Raut’s high-budget project, Ramayana, turned out to be a box office disaster. The film faced criticism for subpar VFX, inadequate graphics, mediocre dialogues, and a lackluster plot, leading to disappointment among viewers anticipating the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Even though the filmmakers made some dialogue adjustments after Adipurush’s release, the movie still bore the brunt of extensive trolling.