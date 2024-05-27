SS Rajamouli meets Adipurush's Devdatta Nage; fans wonder what's ‘cooking’

Adipurush actor Devdatta Nage, who played Hanuman in the Om Raut-directorial, recently met director SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad. Ever since he shared the picture on Instagram, fans have been curious to know if he has been cast in the director’s next film, SSMB 29, with Mahesh Babu. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli on expanding the Baahubali universe beyond the animated series: ‘It took time to find the right people’) Devdatta Nage met SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

Devdatta meets Rajamouli

In the picture he shared on Instagram, the actor and director are smiling at the camera. He also shared that Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya clicked the pic, writing, “Cherishable Moment with The Legendary Director, “Sir Shri S S Rajamouli Garu” @ssrajamouli. ‘Thanking Shri Karthikeya Garu, A Talented yet Very humble and Simple Sweet Human Being, for Clicking such Pleasant Pic.” Devdatta did not elaborate on the nature of their meeting.

Fans react

As news of the meeting spread, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Comments like, “Em cheyabothunnaru sir, (What are you about to do sir?)” And “Something cooking big na bro??” flooded the post, reflecting the fans' curiosity and anticipation. A user on X (formerly Twitter) even assumed it was a done deal, writing, “Devdatta Nage is a Great Marathi actor... If u want to see his acting do watch Marathi Serial Jai Malhar... He was Wasted in Adipurush... Happy that he is In a Rajamouli project.” And some others on the platform were sceptical of the rumoured casting choice.

SSMB 29 producer clarifies casting rumours

Recently there was also buzz that Viren Swami was roped in as the casting director for the project. But the makers, Lakshmi Narayana Kaza of Sri Durga Arts, released a press note, “It has come to our notice that the prominent publication (Times of India) has published an article regarding the casting of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s project. We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way. All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary. (sic)”

About SSMB 29

The yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 is yet to go on floors. The film has high expectations pinned on it as it’s Rajamouli’s next film after the highly successful RRR. Mahesh will headline the adventure drama, which will be along the lines of Indiana Jones.