OMG 2 box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar film sees growth, earns 17.5 crore; could enter 50 crore club soon

Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, earned ₹17.5 crore nett in India on its third day. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film registered a 14.38 percent increase on Sunday in its box office collection after earning ₹15.30 crore on Saturday. The Akshay-starrer had opened at ₹10.26 crore on Friday. Also read: OMG 2 review

OMG 2 first weekend numbers

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 released along with Gadar 2 on August 11.

In its opening weekend, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 earned roughly ₹43.06 crore nett in India. On Sunday, the film had an overall 71.64 percent occupancy with the maximum occupancy for evening shows – 86.72 percent. The film saw the highest occupancy in Mumbai and Chennai with 82.75 percent and 88.75 percent, respectively.

OMG 2 box office day 4 prediction

As per another report by the portal, OMG 2 may earn ₹11 crore nett at the domestic box office on its fourth day. The film could take its total earning to ₹54.06 crore after four days of its release.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted Shiva devotee, who sues the educational system for deceiving his child. Akshay is playing a character inspired by Lord Shiva in OMG 2, while Yami Gautam is seen as an attorney. The two aid Pankaj in his case.

OMG 2 is a follow-up to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, which featured Akshay and Paresh Rawal and was directed by Umesh Shukla. Arun Govil, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Vedika Nawani and Parth Siddhpura, among others, also feature in OMG 2.

OMG 2's adult certificate

OMG 2 was awarded an A certificate after weeks of speculations that the filmmakers wanted a UA certificate – unrestricted but with a parental discretion advisory for children under 12 years. In July, it was reported that CBFC had taken 'preemptive measures' to avoid any backlash over OMG 2 dialogues or scenes.

Recently, OMG 2 makers dropped a video of Akshay visiting a theatre and interacting with the audience after the screening of his latest film, where he joked about how OMG 2 got an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Akshay had said, “Kaisi lagi aap logo ko movie? Pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab schools mein dikhani chahiye, lekin aap sab entertain huye nah? Bahut acha laga, bahut-bahut shukriya aap log aye dekhne (How did you find the film? This is the first adult film that has been made specifically for teenagers. It should be actually shown in schools, but at least you all got entertained watching it. I am very happy you came to watch the film).”

