OMG 2 box office day 2 collection: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film continues to do well, earns 15.30 crore

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, witnessed good numbers at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted ₹15.30 crore on Saturday. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. (Also Read | OMG 2 review: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar share a necessary message, make you laugh) OMG 2 released in theatres on August 11.

OMG 2 box office collection

Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote on Sunday, “The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows excellent growth on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. #India biz.” The film minted ₹10.26 crore on the first day of its release. The total earnings of the film so far stands at ₹25.56 crore.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. His character is seen fighting a legal war against the education system to seek justice for his son. Akshay is seen in the role of a messenger of God and Yami Gautam plays a lawyer.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film is billed as a spiritual sequel of OMG - Oh My God, starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal. It was released in 2012.

OMG 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "OMG 2 is a sincere attempt at reducing the gap between Indian parents and children when it comes to having a comfortable discussion around physical intimacy. The progressive outlook the film tries to show through its characters reaches us well, and with some thought-provoking lines, it leaves a lasting impact. Also, I liked that Rai hasn't introduced too many subplots, and he remains focused on highlighting the importance of sex education. Other than its script, OMG 2 belongs to Pankaj Tripathi, and he carries the film effortlessly on his shoulders."

Pankaj spoke about OMG 2

The actor, recently, told news agency PTI, "I'm from North Bihar and Yami is from Himachal Pradesh. We come from a strong, cultural, social and spiritual background. Because of our backdrop, whether it is a social drama or thriller film, we are mindful about what impact it (film) will have on the audience. As actors, we are always aware, as we have seen both urban and rural life closely."

