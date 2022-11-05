On Athiya Shetty's birthday, her best photos, cutest moments with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty celebrates her 30th birthday on Saturday. The actor made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi and has since been seen in movies such as Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). She is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty.

Apart from her work and stunning Instagram posts, Athiya is also often in news for her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple started dating a few years ago in secret but now don't shy away from occasionally flaunting their love on social media. They often share posts and pictures with each other on special moments and birthdays and we are sure KL Rahul's birthday wish for Athiya this year must also be in transit.

So on her birthday, check out some of their best photos, fan edits and more:

Recently, Athiya Shetty was extremely happy after KL Rahul scored a half-century during the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared KL Rahul's picture and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

It is rumoured that they will get married in January next year and the wedding will take place in Maharashtra. "KL informed me a few days back that he will marry Athiya next year. After that, a close family member from the girl's side also told me the same. After the T20 World Cup, the team will go for New Zealand tour and after this, the wedding will take place in Maharashtra," said a BCCI source to ANI.

There were also rumours that Athiya was ‘moving in’ with KL Rahul. Refuting those, she told ETimes, "I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand new home." The family currently lives at their Altamount Road home in South Mumbai.

When asked about the rumours that she and KL Rahul are getting married, Athiya said, "I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to."

