On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, Arjun promises to always support her; Anshula says 'sisters before misters'
- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared special birthday posts for their half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Read their messages here.
Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula have wished their half-sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, a happy 24th birthday. Arjun and Anshula took to Instagram on Saturday to post their messages.
Sharing a picture of them, walking hand-in-hand on Koffee with Karan, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek."
"Love you," Janhvi responded in the comments section. Anshula also took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures of the Kapoor kids together. She wrote in her caption, "Happy birthday sunshine @janhvikapoor you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that’s something I hope I can learn from you. You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude!"
Anshula continued, "May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you’re not alone. I love you with all my heart. 😘 #MyBaeBestBae #SistersBeforeMisters."
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor on why she can't watch mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz: 'They were very mean to her'
Earlier in the day, Janhvi's sister Khushi had also shared a special birthday post for her. Khushi had shared an old video of Janhvi dancing to a song.
Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi. Arjun and Anshula are Boney's kids from his first marriage. The half-siblings bonded after the death of Sridevi.
In a 2018 Pinkvilla interview, Arjun had spoken about supporting his father at the difficult time. He'd said, "In that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else’s to make sure they don’t go through the hell that I did."
