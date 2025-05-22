Once bigger than Madhuri, Sridevi, this star's career tanked when star a kid broke up with her; she quit Bollywood at 22

The year 1981 was a bumper one for Hindi cinema. Amitabh Bachchan continued his streak with hits like Naseeb, Kaalia, and Laawaris. Dilip Kumar made a smashing comeback with Kranti. And the new generation looked promising as two films with debutants were blockbusters - Rocky and Love Story. And even though Sanjay Dutt - the star of Rocky - went on to have the better career, it was Love Story that was a bigger hit in 1981. The blockbuster made its lead pair overnight stars, with both of them being called the next big thing. Yet, it did not pan out that way. A still from the 1981 blockbuster Love Story.

How Love Story created two young stars

Directed by Rahul Rawail, Love Story launched Rajendra Kumar's son Kumar Gaurav alongside Vijayta Pandit, who hailed from a musical family related to Pandit Jasraj. The film was a blockbuster, and its songs were chartbusters. Vijayta and Kumar Gaurav were considered the brightest young stars in Bollywood. Only a teenager then, Vijayta was pipped to be the next big thing. Through the early and mid-80s, she was called the brightest young heroine, ahead of contemporaries like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and Padmini Kolhapure. However, her place at the top was short-lived.

Vijayta Pandit and Kumar Gaurav debuted with Love Story in 1981.

How Vijayta Pandit's career was ruined by a breakup

While working on Love Story, Vijayta and Kumar Gaurav began dating. The film's success brought their relationship to the tabloids. But Rajendra Kumar was opposed to the relationship. He advised Kumar Gaurav to break up with Vijayta and focus on her career. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta accused Rajendra Kumar of ruining her career. “He used to get very angry, and I could guess that. He used to scold Bunty (Kumar Gaurav) and told him to focus on work. You should not fall in love with this girl. You are my prince. I will get a princess for you. I will get you married off to a rich girl from a good family, he used to say. I would get scared.”

Vijayta Pandit had no work for years after her blockbuster debut.

Vijayta said that even though Kumar Gaurav fought his father, eventually the breakup did happen. But what happened after that hurt the starlet's career. "I was willing to work. I was approached for many films. I even shot for a film called Rahee for 10 days. After that, Rajendra ji got me removed from all the films. He never let me work with him. He suggested Poonam Dhillon, Rati Agnihotri, and others. All those films were disasters. Rajendra Kumar ruined his son's career and mine," Vijayta said.

Vijayta's final years in Bollywood

Vijayta returned to the screen in 1985 with Mohabbat, another hit. But thereafter, her films tanked at the box office. She saw a string of flops over the next few years. In 1986, Vijayta was briefly married to filmmaker Sameer Malkan, who had directed her in Car Thief. But the marriage did not last.

Vijayta Pandit's interview with HT in 1986 about marriage, Kumar Gaurav, and more.

In 1990, she married composer Aadesh Shrivastava and quit acting. She was just 22 at the time. After her marriage, Vijayta became a playback singer, lending her voice to a few songs in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dev, and Chingaari.