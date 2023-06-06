Orhan Awatramani meets Rahul Gandhi at London restaurant; parties with Nysa Devgan. See photos

Orhan Awatramani, who is BFFs with Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Orhan aka Orry posted a photo with Rahul Gandhi. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London show, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends in happy pics from concert venue)

Rahul and Orhan pose at London restaurant

Orhan Awatramani with Rahul Gandhi in London (L). Orhan with Nysa Devgan and others.

In the picture, Rahul and Orhan smiled as they posed for the camera. The Congress leader was seen in a blue T-shirt and denims. Orhan opted for a black T-shirt and olive green pants. The duo seemingly had lunch at a London restaurant.

Rahul and Orhan posed inside the Nobu, Old Park Lane restaurant. Sharing the first photo, Orhan wrote, "Today @lunch." He also tagged Rahul. Orhan posted the same picture in his next Instagram Stories and geo-tagged the location as Nobu, Old Park Lane.

Orhan posed with Rahul at a restaurant.

Orhan and Nysa go out with friends

Later, Orhan shared pictures as he dined with his friends including Nysa Devgan. In the first photo, Nysa, Orhan and the others smiled and posed inside a restaurant. Orhan geo-tagged the location as Busaba. He also shared several other pictures and videos as the group visited nightclubs. Nysa and Orhan also clicked pictures at a photo booth. They smiled and also made goofy faces for the camera.

Orhan often shares pictures with Nysa as they travel across countries--attending events and partying. Recently, they attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Orhan posted several clips and photos as they enjoyed the show and also posed for pictures.

Orhan shared pictures with Nysa and his friends.

Orhan shared glimpses of his evening.

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter

Nysa is the elder child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The actors got married in February 1999. They welcomed daughter Nysa in April 2003 and son Yug in 2010. Currently, Nysa is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. She wrapped up her schooling at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Nysa clocked her 20th birthday in April this year. Ajay, on the occasion, posted a collage of a couple of candid moments of the father-daughter duo on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#FatherofMyPride. Happy birthday baby.”

Kajol posted pictures and captioned them, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow."

