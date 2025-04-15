Orry recalls taking revenge on Urvashi Rautela for ‘taking too much attention’ at a party: ‘I pushed her’

Orry on Urvashi's dramatic entry on her birthday bash

Orry spoke about how dramatic Urvashi’s entry was at the birthday party which he hosted. He recalled that, as the host of the evening, he was on a table when Urvashi walked in—on her birthday—carrying her own spotlight, making the moment feel straight out of a movie. It wasn’t a simple phone torch or a handheld selfie light—it was a full-blown spotlight moment.

He described how she had a man holding the light for her, saying it looked like she was being carried in with a spotlight stand, wheels or not. He admitted that, as the celebrity and host of the event, his natural reaction was to pull out his phone and record the scene. “It didn’t matter who you were—you could be Donald Trump, and you’d still take out your phone and record Urvashi’s entrance,” he said. He added that he was impressed, admitting, “This woman knows what she’s doing.” Though he usually relies on his “inner glow” to shine, Orry said it was a full compliment to Urvashi, and that he was genuinely taking notes. He even turned to his group and asked, “Which one of you brought the light for me? I can’t carry the burden of this all the time.”

Orry on taking revenge from Urvashi Rautela

Orry went on to reveal that the video in which he pushed Urvashi was, in fact, intentional—his playful revenge for being outshone. He explained, “We were dancing near the DJ booth to her song, and as everyone was recording, I pushed her—on her own song, no less. That was me getting revenge for the light. She even tried to blind me once! I posted the video myself and said, ‘Urvashi, you're taking too much attention. This is not okay. I’m feeling very insecure—and your physical spotlight is outshining my inner glow.’”

Urvashi Rautela's recent work

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen making a special appearance in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s Jaat. The actor featured in a dance number for the film, titled Sorry Bol. She will next be seen in the romantic-horror film Kasoor 2, which also stars Aftab Shivdasani.

Aftab announced his comeback project on his birthday last year, writing, "On this special day, as I turn a year older, the only gift I ask for is your love and blessings. Thank you for all the love over the years. I’m very grateful and blessed to be working on this birthday on a very special film that means a lot to me. Love and gratitude. #Kasoor"