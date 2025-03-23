OTTPlay Awards 2025 full list of winners: Here's who won Best Film, Series Actor and Actress

OTTplay hosted its third edition of the OTTplay Awards on Saturday night. The awards celebrated films and series across all Indian languages in the OTT entertainment space. The ceremony was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Kubra Sait. Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti in a still from Girls Will Be Girls.

Check out the full list of winners:

Movies

Best Movie: Girls Will Be Girls (Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha)

Best Director (Film): Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Male): Popular: Manoj Bajpayee (Despatch)

Best Actor (Male) - Critics: Anupam Kher (Vijay 69, The Signature)

Best Actor (Female) - Critics: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Manorathangal)

Best Actor (Female) - Popular: Kajol (Do Patti)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Sunny Kaushal (Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba)

Best Actor in a Comedy: Priya Mani (Bhaamakalapam 2)

Breakthrough Performance (Male): Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys)

Breakthrough Performance (Female): Shalini Pandey (Maharaj)

Web Series

Best Series: Panchayat S3 (Arunabh Kumar, producer and co-creator and Vijay Koshy, exe producer and president of The Viral Fever)

Best Director (Series): Nikkhil Advani (Freedom at Midnight) and Pradeep Maddali (Vikkatakavi)

Best Actor (Male) - Critics: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok S2)

Best Actor (Male) - Popular: Raghav Juyal (Gyaarah Gyaarah)

Best Actor (Female) - Critics: Nimisha Sajayan (Poacher)

Best Actor (Female) - Popular: Aditi Rao Hydari (Heeramandi)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Jyotika (Dabba Cartel)

Best Actor in a Comedy: Neeraj Madhav (Love Under Construction)

Breakthrough Performance (Male): Abishek Kumar (Thalaivettiyan Palayam)

Breakthrough Performance (Female): Patralekha (IC 814)

More OTTplay Awards categories and winners:

Best Talk Show Host: Rana Daggubati (The Rana Daggubati Show)

Best reality show: The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives

Best non-scripted show: Shark Tank (Bimal Unnikrishnan and Rahul Hotchandani)

Trailblazer of the Year (Male): Sriimurali (Bagheera)

Versatile Performer of the Year (Female): Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls/Poacher/Thalaimai Seyalagam/Nagendran's Honeymoons)

Versatile Performer of the Year (Male): Sidhant Gupta (Freedom at Midnight/Black Warrant)

Best documentary series: The Roshans (Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan)

Pioneering contributions to new-wave cinema: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar

Promising Actor (Female): Hina Khan (Grihalaxmi)

Best OTT Series Debut: Vedhika (Yakshini)

Promising Actor (Male): Aparshakti Khurana (Berlin)

Rising Star of the Year: Avneet Kaur (Party Till I Die)

Trailblazer of the Year (Female): Divya Dutta (Sharmaji Ki Beti and Bandish Bandits S2)