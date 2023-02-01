Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pakistani actor Meera Jee to play Meena Kumari's role in remake of Bollywood classic Pakeezah

Pakistani actor Meera Jee to play Meena Kumari's role in remake of Bollywood classic Pakeezah

bollywood
Published on Feb 01, 2023 05:38 PM IST

Pakistani actor Meera Jee will star in the remake of Pakeezah. She has confirmed that she will essay the role played by Meena Kumari in the upcoming hit Bollywood film, Pakeezah (1972).

Meera Jee will act in the sequel of Pakeezah.
Meera Jee will act in the sequel of Pakeezah.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pakistani actor Meera Jee will star in the remake of Pakeezah (1972). She is all set to essay the role played by late actor Meena Kumari in the Pakistani remake of Bollywood classic Pakeezah. The film was written, directed and produced by Meena Kumari's husband Kamal Amrohi. The film had late veteran actors Ashok Kumar, Raaj Kumar and Meena Kumari in lead roles. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Meena Kumari danced around fountains with real rose water in Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah)

In a conversation with SAMAA Digital today, Meera Jee said, “I am going to play Pakeezah, 100%." She further told them that they had been working on this project for the last 13 years while the shooting will start from March, 2023. She also said the movie is produced by a US-based production house called Red Lipstick, and the casting is still under process. Earlier, there were rumours that actor Mahira Khan will essay the lead role.

Meena Kumari’s film Pakeezah is arguably her best work and among the most beautiful musical dramas ever made in the Indian cinema. The film was made by Kamal Amrohi, who began work on it in 1956 but put it on hold due to their misunderstandings in personal life. Both of them came together to complete the film in 1969 when Meena was severely ill. The film wasn’t appreciated in theatres but went on to be a hit after she died almost a month after its release in 1972.

In 2021, Amitabh Bachchan talked about how legendary filmmaker Kamal Amrohi used real rose water in all the fountains installed on the sets of Pakeezah. According to Meghnad Desai's book Pakeezah, Meena charged just a token amount of Re 1 for her role in the film.

Meena was born as Mahjabeen Bano to artists Ali Bux and Iqbal Begum on August 1, 1933. When she was just four-years-old, when Ali Bux started taking her to studios, made her the breadwinner in her family at a very young age. She has starred in several films such as Piya Ghar Aaja, Sanam, Garib, Vijay, Baiju Bawra among others.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meena kumari
meena kumari
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out