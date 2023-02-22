Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pakistani celebs slam Javed Akhtar's comment, question 'self respect' of those applauding him: Ghar mein aake beizzat...

Pakistani celebs slam Javed Akhtar's comment, question 'self respect' of those applauding him: Ghar mein aake beizzat...

Published on Feb 22, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly, Shaan Shahid and others condemned Javed Akhtar's statement on Mumbai terror attacks. While some accused Javed of selective criticism, others expressed shock and questioned those applauding him despite his alleged anti-Pakistan comment.

Javed Akhtar spoke about how terrorists behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks still roam free in Pakistan, as he attended an event in Lahore recently. While the statement made by the lyricist and screenwriter was lauded by many in India, including actor Kangana Ranaut, it has left many Pakistani celebs such as Saboor Aly, Shaan Shahid and Anoushey Ashraf furious. Also read: Javed Akhtar shares reaction to his 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark at Pakistan event

The fact that Javed was invited to an event held in his honour, after his alleged anti-Pakistan statement at the recent literary event in Lahore, did not sit well with the celebs, who questioned the 'self-respect' of those Pakistanis, who showered Javed with immense respect and happily cheered for him despite him 'insulting' the country while being on its soil.

She further wrote in Urdu, "All the educated illiterate – the so-called niche – you never gave the same respect to your own talent. There were so many artists in this country that didn’t even have money to afford healthcare at the end of their lives. Where were all of these appreciators of talent back then?”

Actor-VJ Anoushey Ashraf tweeted, “Giving respect to a guest is essential. But never at the cost of your self-respect. The way some were hanging off javed akhtar sb’s leg in admiration was a tad bit extra willingness to please. Maybe he’d be weary of his words if we’d shown him the dignity we have (or lack?)” Actor Haroon Shahid also tweeted about Javed's Pakistan visit. He said, "Saab (sir) attends a party here or is hosted by whosoever feels like they want to have fun with him but the problem that I have is about how we as a nation fail to see how we're being used. Sadly, it will go on till we give our people the business and respect!" He also tweeted, "To my fellow Pakistani's PLEASE STAND UP FOR YOUR COUNTRY!"

