Palak Tiwari gets carried out of the car amid fan frenzy at Bhootnii music launch. Watch video

Actor Palak Tiwari had a very dramatic arrival at the music launch of her upcoming film The Bhootnii, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, in Mumbai. She was mobbed outside the event venue, causing a chaotic scene that forced her to be carried out of a jeep. Also read: Palak Tiwari on her fashion sense: Our generation is confident in its own style Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in in the upcoming film Bhootnii, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, and Mouni Roy.

Palak Tiwari gets mobbed

The music launch event was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the music launch event, Palak faced a frenzy as fans surrounded her car, making it tough for her to exit. She was carried out of the vehicle with the help of her team.

A video from the music launch event shows Palak, dressed in a blue lehenga, being carried out of a jeep by one of her team members, following which she makes her way into the venue. In another clip, Palak is seen reaching out to her fans while sitting in the car, smiling and making a gesture of gratitude, showcasing her appreciation for their enthusiasm.

“To be honest, she is the prettiest all amongst bollywood current generation. Palak,” one fan wrote, with another comment reading “But who's that boy?”. “Angel vibes,” another wrote.

More about Palak Tiwari

Palak shot to fame with Bijlee Bijlee, her debut music video, also featuring Harrdy Sandhu. She has also featured in another music video, Mangta Hai Kya, with Aditya Seal. She took the big screen route to enter the industry. She will star alongside actor Salman Khan in Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Chaudhary.

She will be seen in the upcoming film Bhootnii, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 1 May. The film will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.