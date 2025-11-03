Palash Muchhal turns cheerleader for bride-to-be Smriti Mandhana after World Cup win. Internet can’t get over his tattoo

Music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has turned out to be the biggest cheer leader for his cricketer girlfriend Smriti Mandhana after the Indian women's cricket team created history by clinching their maiden World Cup title. Palash admitted that it all seems like a dream. Palash Muchhal receives praise for his support of girlfriend Smriti Mandhana after the Indian women's cricket team won their first World Cup title.

The Indian women’s cricket team won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 title at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated South Africa in the summit clash by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

Later, cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend and music composer Palash couldn’t hold back his excitement as he celebrated her historic win. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of the two beaming with joy inside the stadium.

In the photo, Smriti is seen smiling as she drapes the Indian flag around her shoulders while holding the coveted World Cup trophy. Beside her, Palash is seen standing with his arm lovingly around her. “Am I still dreaming?” he wrote as caption.

In another post, he shared a picture featuring Smriti and the trophy. His arm is visible in the photo, revealing a tattoo that reads “SM18.” Interestingly, Smriti's jersey number is 18.

He wrote, "Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani (We Indians are always ahead of everyone).”

Social media users are absolutely loving Palash’s heartfelt cheer for his girlfriend, calling it “relationship goals.”

“Men hyping their women is best genre,” one wrote, with another sharing, “The tattoo, the man , and the trophy , she got everything.”

“SM18 and world cup. ahn ahn. picture perfect,” one wrote, with one commenting, “SM18....that steal my heart….”

“Best pre wedding gift you can get from your bride,” one mentioned, with another writing, “Palash and Smriti you both won in life. Touchwood.”

The Indian women played their first match in 1976, and from then till 2025, it has been nearly 50 years, and they had not won the World Cup title.

About Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding

Recently, music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal confirmed his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. During an event at the State Press Club last month, Palash, who hails from Indore, was asked about his bond with Smriti.

As quoted by news agency PTI, Palash said, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say. I've given you the headline." However, Palash didn't share any dates or other details about their wedding.

Earlier this year, in July, Palash shared a birthday post on Instagram for Smriti. He wrote, "From the very start, you’ve been my calm in the chaos, my biggest cheerleader, and the most inspiring soul I know — on the field and off it, You’ve shown me what grace under pressure looks like & what quiet strength truly is. Happiest Birthday Smritzzzzzzzzz @smriti_mandhana." They have been dating for several years now.